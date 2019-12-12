|
|
LOUISE GREENFARB Louise "Magnet Lady" Greenfarb, 78, of Henderson, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was born on July 9, 1941, in Brooklyn NY, and was a resident of Nevada since 1997. Louise was a retired Security Specialist with the Army Air Force and Exchange Service (AAFES), as well as the Guiness Book of World Record holder for having the world's largest refrigerator magnet collection (currently over 71 thousand non-duplicates but who is counting?). She was predeceased by her husband Sanford Greenfarb and is survived by sons Bryan (Dianna) Greenfarb of Indianapolis IN, Michael Greenfarb and Josh Breenfarb, both of Henderson; daughter Lisa (Tony) Avallone of Dallas TX; grandchildren Bryan, Sarah, Michelle and Kevin Greenfarb and Dustyn and Ahna Avallone; and great-grandchildren Hiandra and Matao Avollone and Devin Greenfarb. Funeral service was held on December 11, 2019 at the Southern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or a . Have a Magnetic Day!