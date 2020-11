Lourdes Lopez



Born:02/08/1938



Passed:10/25/2020



Lourdes Lopez was a Daughter, Mother Grandmother and Great Grandmother and Matriarch:



She is preceded by,



Her Son, Jose L. Lopez his wife Synthia Lopez



Her Daughter,Lourdes Hennessy her husband Patrick Hennessy



Her Daughter, Natalie Prieto and her husband Robert Prieto



Her Grandchildren:



Gina Welch,Spencer Hennessy, Joseph Lopez, Shantel Sima, Gia Martin and Julien Prieto



Her Great-Grandchildren: Cale and Harlan Welch, Hunter Rose Hawkins- DiGiacomo



Rest In Peace Mami and say hello to Abuela for us.



Services will be held Monday, November 9, 2020, 02:00pm, at Palm Eastern Mortuary , 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV, 12:30pm-02:00pm. 89123,



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store