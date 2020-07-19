LOVALL PEACEN BLISS 3/12/54 - 6/26/20 Lovall Peacen Bliss, Much loved brother of Gregory Dean and Tracy Suzanne and brother-in-law Richard George. We feel grateful for the time Lovall was with us; loving, growing and teaching. His presence touched in special ways. Lovall found wonder in all things, particularly our natural world and the magnificence of human ingenuity. No one was a stranger; he loved to discover people and learn about them. We celebrate his unique journey and his spirit, that now flies free.