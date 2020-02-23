|
|
LOWELL E. WILSON Lowell E. Wilson, beloved husband, father, and grandfather of Henderson, NV and Big Bear Lake, CA, died unexpectedly on January 28, 2020 at the age of 84. Lowell is survived by his wife, Barbara, sons Ross (wife Sara), Colin (wife Kelly) and Kent (wife Wendy) Wilson, his grandchildren Ian, Claire, Corey, Hannah, Megan and McKenzie, and sister Elaine (husband Stan). Lowell was born in Hanford, CA in March 1935 to Clarence and Dorothy Wilson. He graduated from MIT with a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering in 1957. His love of the outdoors led him to spend three summers working as a seasonal firefighter at nearby Sequoia National Park. He served in the Army Corp of Engineers for two years, one year of that in Alaska. He then returned to MIT to complete a master's degree in 1962. In February, 1962 he met his future wife Barbara at a Valentine's dance, and they were married a few months later in June 1962. They were blessed by three sons. Lowell was an avid outdoorsman, hiker, backpacker and skier. He shared his love of the outdoors with his family, and with many Boy Scouts during his more than 15 years as the Scoutmaster of South Pasadena Troop 369. Lowell's love of cross country skiing eventually led him to buy a house in Big Bear. At 50 yrs he took up downhill skiing at Snow Summit. The entire family enjoyed annual ski vacations in Utah, Colorado and Whistler BC. In retirement, he and Barbara became avid cruisers. Their adventures included visits to Alaska, the Caribbean islands, the Panama Canal, Norway, and two trips from the US across the Pacific to Australia and New Zealand. They celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family holiday on the Big island of Hawaii. Lowell had a lifelong interest in finance and investing. He started his career with General Dynamics and worked in the real estate department of Lear Siegler. Later, he owned Summit Fireplace in Big Bear, where he sold and installed wood stoves and fireplaces in mountain homes. A lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church, Lowell served as an officer, particularly on finance committees, for his churches in South Pasadena, Big Bear, and Henderson. His Kiwanis membership allowed him to continue his great commitment to serving youth. He was a friend and a great role model to his family and to others. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, March 7th at Green Valley Presbyterian Church in Henderson, NV. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Parks Conservancy or the can be made in his memory.