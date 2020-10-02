1/1
LOYCE ANN DASWELL
1946 - 2020
LOYCE ANN DASWELL July 18, 1946 July 26, 2020 Loyce A. Daswell passed away July 26, 2020 in Las Vegas. She was born July 18, 1946 in Ormand Beach, FL to Henry Oliver McDuff Ashley and Elizabeth Victoria Ashley. Loyce graduated from Campbell High School where she was a proud member of the marching band. Loyce met and married Vincent George Daswell. Her family relocated to Las Vegas, where she worked for 30 years at Desert Inn and was an active Culinary Union member. She was a member of One Body in Christ, the LV African American Book Club and the Birthday Girls Social Club. Her favorite pastime was traveling. Loyce A. Daswell was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Flora Mae Harris; husband, Vincent George Daswell; and son, Vincent George Daswell Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Patrease Echeverria (Pablo) and Kim Chacon (Carlos); brother, Oliver Nathaniel Ashley (Linda); surrogate sister, Zandra Oshinski; surrogate daughter, Yolanda Lowry Hart (Jarvis); grandchildren: Deon Daswell and Zion; grandchildren: Kenn'e Lowry, Jayla Hart, and Ahron Hart; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be at 9 a.m. Sat., Oct. 3, at Craig Ranch Garden Lodge. A GoFundMe page has been set up in her name.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
09:00 AM
Craig Ranch Garden Lodge
