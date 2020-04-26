Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Interment
Friday, May 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Palm-Eastern Mausoleum
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
LUANA ANN SMITH


1925 - 2020
LUANA ANN SMITH Luana Ann Smith passed away April 19, 2020 at 95 years young. She was born in Cheyenne, Wyo., February 25, 1925, and married March 1, 1944 to Warren Leroy Davis in Pomona, Calif. She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother. Luana had a great love of horses and the outdoors. Her avocation was horse ranching. She bred, trained and showed Quarter Horses. She enjoyed country-western music, square dancing and socializing. Mom was a great optimist. She always would say, "Things are never so bad that they can't get worse". She is survived by her children, John Davis, Juanita Davis-Wasserman (David) and Larren Davis; grandchildren, Erik Bradley (Randi) and Kurt Bradley; and great-grandchildren, Sophia Bradley, Troy Bradley and Tristan Bradley. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services of Interment will be at 3 p.m. Friday, May 8, at Palm-Eastern Mausoleum, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. A Celebration of Life will follow services.
