LUCIANO BERTOLACCINI Luciano Bertolaccini, 79, of Las Vegas, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, November 7, 2019. Born January 19, 1940, in Rome, Italy, Luciano was the younger of two brothers. After World War II, Luciano and his brother Riccardo were taught to be acrobats by their father. Exceptionally talented, Luciano, his brother and his father toured the world as The Reberte Trio with several circuses, including Ringling Brothers/Barnum & Bailey, "The Greatest Show on Earth." The Trio also appeared on famous television shows of the 1960's, including The Ed Sullivan Show and Hollywood Palace. Luciano moved to Las Vegas in 1965 where he became an American citizen, and where the Rebertes joined major entertainment productions at legendary landmarks - The Dunes, Stardust and Circus. Luciano was laid to rest at Davis Memorial Park near his parents, Domenica and Fernando. He is remembered by family for his humor, generosity, and affection. Luciano is survived by his older brother, Riccardo; his son, Ralph; his nephew, Riccardo Jr. and wife Tisa; and his grandnephew, Christian.