Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 464-8300
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
More Obituaries for LUCIANO TURRIETTA
LUCIANO TURRIETTA

LUCIANO TURRIETTA Obituary
LUCIANO TURRIETTA Luciano G. Turrietta, born October 25, 1927 in New Mexico, passed away quietly at home March 18, 2020. Luciano was very active in his church, St. Anne's Catholic Church, and his community, always helping others. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Rose Turrietta; his two sons, Clarence and Timothy; his two daughters, Cathi and Barbara; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. There is a Graveside Service scheduled for noon Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Palm Cemetery, 1325 North Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101. All are welcome to come. The family thanks you for your prayers.
