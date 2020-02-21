|
LUCY S. FOLEY Lucy S. Foley, 101 years young and a Las Vegas resident since 1952, passed away Monday, February 17. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. Foley, in 1993. Lucy is survived by her four sons, Roger, Thomas, Michael, and Clark; and her granddaughter, Mira. Lucy was a successful leader in many community projects that helped shape this city that she loved. She grew up in Berkeley, CA, and graduated from UC Berkeley (Cal) in 1941. Lucy was a school teacher, a professional singer, an artist, and a world traveler that positively impacted many. She was loved and will be missed dearly. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Mon., Feb. 24. Services will be at noon Tue., Feb. 25, both at Palm Mortuary Downtown, 1325 N. Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89101.