LUIS A. FRIAS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LUIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LUIS A FRIAS Luis A Frias, 65, passed after a battle with COVID-19 on 4/25/20 at NA Hospice in Las Vegas, NV. Luis was born on 7/12/54 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He is survived by his daughters; Luisa & Lauren Frias, grandchildren; Kai, Lucy, Max, Olive, Ned & Hazel; his brothers Rudolfo & Julio Frias; reunited in afterlife with his twin brother; Luciano Frias & parents; Cirilo & Clara Frias. Luis was passionate, compassionate & talented in all aspects of his life. He studied traditional Argentine dance in his youth & began his career at the age of 12 performing as a dancer/musician & had continued success entertaining people around the world for over 30 years. He performed in many renowned venues such as Madison Square Gardens in NYC, Super Dome in New Orleans, & Calgary Stampede in Canada. He performed in critically acclaimed shows including Kenny Ortega's "Latin Quarters Show" & "Fire & Ice" on the Las Vegas Strip, "Splash" in Japan, the Ringing Bros. & Barnum & Bailey's Circus US tour, & many other beautiful productions around the world. After his success as a performer, he settled in Vegas & started a new career as a dealer on the Strip, eventually becoming a pit boss. He loved his job & continued "entertaining" casino guests at his tables. He was loved by many & always helped those in need. He was an exceptionally amazing father to his two daughters & an equally amazing grandfather. He will be remembered for his warm smile, his big heart & funny stories. Words cannot describe how much he will be missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 17, 2020
Your smile and kind heart lit up any room you were in. You loved so well and were loved well in return. May you be at peace now smiling and shining on your family.
Danielle
Friend
May 17, 2020
You were like a second father to me and I loved all our conversations about life. I love you and will forever miss you.
Alessandro
Family
May 17, 2020
You were the best father and grandfather. You were one of the best performers Ive ever seen. We will miss you forever
Luisa
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved