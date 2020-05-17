LUIS A FRIAS Luis A Frias, 65, passed after a battle with COVID-19 on 4/25/20 at NA Hospice in Las Vegas, NV. Luis was born on 7/12/54 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He is survived by his daughters; Luisa & Lauren Frias, grandchildren; Kai, Lucy, Max, Olive, Ned & Hazel; his brothers Rudolfo & Julio Frias; reunited in afterlife with his twin brother; Luciano Frias & parents; Cirilo & Clara Frias. Luis was passionate, compassionate & talented in all aspects of his life. He studied traditional Argentine dance in his youth & began his career at the age of 12 performing as a dancer/musician & had continued success entertaining people around the world for over 30 years. He performed in many renowned venues such as Madison Square Gardens in NYC, Super Dome in New Orleans, & Calgary Stampede in Canada. He performed in critically acclaimed shows including Kenny Ortega's "Latin Quarters Show" & "Fire & Ice" on the Las Vegas Strip, "Splash" in Japan, the Ringing Bros. & Barnum & Bailey's Circus US tour, & many other beautiful productions around the world. After his success as a performer, he settled in Vegas & started a new career as a dealer on the Strip, eventually becoming a pit boss. He loved his job & continued "entertaining" casino guests at his tables. He was loved by many & always helped those in need. He was an exceptionally amazing father to his two daughters & an equally amazing grandfather. He will be remembered for his warm smile, his big heart & funny stories. Words cannot describe how much he will be missed.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store