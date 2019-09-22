|
|
Lynn Louise JONES Age 74, of Las Vegas, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born to William Marks and Kathryn Schrum on August 24, 1945 in Jacksonville, Florida. Lynn was raised in Bakersfield, CA attending Bakersfield High School yet traveled far and wide as a military child. An accomplished business professional, who eventually transitioned to her life-long passion of being a school teacher. Lynn worked for several districts for over 30 years from Washington State to Nevada, serving most recently before retirement at the Challenger School in Las Vegas. After retirement she utilized her time to help students in the Las Vegas community build strong reading skills and develop a deep love of books. As a beloved teacher to her students, Lynn was honored as with several awards and recognition by her faculty, parents and her students. She went on to become the first person in the Jones family to receive her college degree, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree at Loyola Marymount University, which become inspiration for her own children. Lynn was also life-long fan of baseball and football and along with her beloved husband Art (her soulmate was and whom she dearly loved in his 2007 passing), was a season ticket holder for the Las Vegas 51s. Lynn, known for her big heart, great sense of humor, educator to her children and love for her family, was a dear friend to many and loved by all. Lynn was a lovable wife, mother, sister, colleague and friend who will truly be missed, but never forgotten. She was known affectionately as "Nana" to her dearly beloved grandsons Dylan, Nicholas and Jacob, who were her world. She is survived by her two sons, Brian and Jeff, her daughter-in-laws, Amy and Angela, her sisters Les and Marj, and will seek peace in reuniting with her husband Art. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to a charity special to her that she also volunteered for, the Goodie Two Shoes foundation in memoriam of Lynn Jones at https://goodietwoshoes.org/donations or by check to Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, 10620 Southern Highlands Pkway, #110-474, Las Vegas, NV 89141. Services will be private.