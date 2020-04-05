|
|
LYNNE MIKITA Lynne (Valde) Mikita passed away on February 17, 2020 at the age of 69. She is survived by Tim, her husband of 22 years, her sisters Michele Johnson and Jo-Anne Busing. her brother, Robert Cooper, her nephew, Ron and niece Jaime and their families. She is also survived by her unofficially adopted stepchildren Ginny, Tim Jr, Mandy, and their families. Her lifelong girlfriend Julie (Collins) Robinson and her family also mourn her loss. Lynne was a successful businesswoman and had her own property management company in Las Vegas for over 30 years. She loved adventure. She earned an Advanced Open Water Diving Certificate, dived in the Great Barrier Reef, and did a solo parachute jump. An avid hiker, she hiked locally and around the world. She hiked the Bavarian Alps, the Great Wall of China, circumnavigated Uluru in Australia, and summited Mt Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. She raced in numerous local races including the inaugural Jean to Las Vegas Marathon, the inaugural Rock and Roll Half marathon, and the inaugural Disneyland half marathon and a local triathlon. Her volunteer service to the community was extensive and ongoing. She was a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for disadvantaged children, Graduate of The Las Vegas Metro Citizens Police Academy, and served on the Metro Use of Force Review Board. She donated her time to the local food bank, and was a volunteer for the Share Givers Program of the American Stroke Association. She was a very spiritual person. All who knew her and were part of her life will dearly miss her forever. Please donate to the American Stroke Association. Services are pending.