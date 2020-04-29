|
M. L. Smith (Morton Lynn) died April 23, 2020 due to complications following surgery. He was 78 years old.
Throughout his years, M. L. wore many hats, his well-worn cowboy hat being his favorite. M. L. spent his years as a business executive, hospitality consultant, horseman, rancher, and educator. Teaching was his passion, and he was still teaching to the end. He will be sorely missed by his countless students, present and past, who will surely remember his belief in Standards of Excellence and his many "ML-isms."
M. L. will always be remembered for his zest for life, his passion for teaching, and his love for his family. His family will always remember his belief in the "Common Man Creed" by Dean Alfange, as he aspired to live his life as an "uncommon man." We love you, Dad. We love you, Grandpa. We will miss you.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pauline Judd Smith, of Cedar City, UT; two daughters, Sonya Smith (John) Greene and Lara Smith (Kevin) Bouchard, both of Las Vegas, NV; and two grandchildren, Natasha Greene and Allen Bouchard, both of Las Vegas, NV.
Our family invites you to leave your thoughts and memories of M. L. at http://memorial.yourtribute.com/mlsmith. He will be interred in the Beaver, UT Cemetery, under the direction of Mosdell Mortuary. You may view a full obituary at mosdellmortuary.com.
Services will be private.