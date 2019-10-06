Home

Madeleine Sydney Dushek


1928 - 2019
Madeleine Sydney Dushek Obituary
CHINA MONTYNE DUSHEK Madeleine Sydney Dushek, aka "China" Montyne, a homemaker, of Las Vegas, was called back to her Heavenly Father Friday, September 27, 2019, after a courageous battle with bronchial issues. She was born August 24, 1928, to Alonzo and Madeleine Hosford in Portland, OR and is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Dushek, a retired FBI Special Agent. China was a devoted housewife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and was a well-known model and performer in Las Vegas and the world. She leaves behind five children; Cynthia Evans, Anthony Evans, Jr, (Peggy), Marc Evans, Michael Evans (Kathy) and Lamont Sudbury II (Mariah), two stepchildren; Robert Dushek and JoDee Ann Dushek, three grandchildren; one stepgrandson; two great grandchildren; and two sisters; Rose Palmer and Kathleen Pappadis. China was preceded in death by her first husband, Anthony Evans Sr. and her second husband, Sherman Lamont Sudbury II. China and Joseph were faithful members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and both served in the Las Vegas LDS Temple. China held many callings in the church, including as a temple greeter. China is best known for her joyous, loving, outpouring spirit, hostessing and charity, and could make anyone she met laugh. China loved being a doting mother and highly enjoyed each of her beloved children, sisters and family. Services are scheduled for Wed., Oct 9th, at the Charleston LDS ward located at 3400 W Charleston Blvd Las Vegas, with the viewing at 9:00 am and the Funeral Service at 10:00 am. Services will conclude privately at the Palm Mortuary Crematorium Dignity Memorial center.
