|
|
MADISON TAYLOR PETERSEN Madison Taylor Petersen, 25, of Las Vegas spread her wings to be with the Lord on Friday, February 28, 2020. Madi was born December 13, 1994 in Las Vegas to Darren Petersen and Angela Edwards Saxton. She immediately became the light of their lives. Madi was a loving and compassionate person who loved to be silly. She had the most beautiful smile that would light up your soul. Her love for music gave her the voice of an angel. She had an impeccable sense of fashion and was a trend setter. She had over 16,000 followers on Instagram. Madi graduated from Bishop Gorman High School as a part of the "So fresh and so clean Class of 2013". She was honored to be nominated for the homecoming court, and she had a gift for theater and was an award-winning Thespian. Madison was also elected Vice President of the Student Government. She went on to attend The University of Arizona. She was in the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Maddi attended The College of Hotel Administration at UNLV and would have graduated this May, 2020. Madi is survived by her father, Darren Petersen; stepmother, Jaime Petersen; her mother, Angela Edwards Saxton; her loving grandparents; uncles; aunts; cousins; and many beloved friends. Madi's family would appreciate your attendance from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday, March 13 to visit Madi for one last time at Faith Community Lutheran Church, 3505 S. Town Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135. Madi's Beautiful Life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, also at Faith Community Lutheran Church. Private Burial Services to be provided by Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery. Madi will be truly missed. To know her was to love her. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Madison Taylor Petersen's name to The Phoenix at www.thephoenix.org