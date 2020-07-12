MAE L BULLINGER IKEI Mae L. "Willie" Bullinger Ikei was born May 2, 1924 in Fairmont, NE to Anthony and Zella Lowe. She was received in heaven on June 10, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. She is survived by husband Warren T. Ikei, son Ralph E. Wilson (Dianne), stepdaughter Patricia A. Bullinger, 3 Grandchildren, Mari Lemke, Bryan P. Wilson (Tirzah) and Alanna D. Read. She is also survived by 11 Great-Grandchildren and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren. Also surviving are her brother John Lowe (Lynn) of Fairmont, NE and 7 nieces and nephews. Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Zella, stillborn sister Marilyn, sister Eva Frain, brother Dwaine B. Lowe and husbands Ralph E. Wilson Sr. and Ralph O. Bullinger. She worked for United Airlines from May of 1950 until her retirement in May 1984, including the Operations-Crew Desk, City Ticket-Office, Passenger Service Agent, Mainliner Desk, and Reservations.In Lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Memorial services are pending.