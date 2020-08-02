1/1
MAFALDA PAPP
1927 - 2020
1/1
MAFALDA PAPP Mafalda E. Papp, 93, of Cleveland Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in her Las Vegas home. Born on May 29, 1927, she was one of three daughters to the late Albert and Maria Collacciani of Cleveland, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis E. Papp, her sisters Sophia Kulinski and Victoria Pelz. Funeral Services and Mass are being held at Our Lady Of Las Vegas Catholic Church, on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 at 1PM. Friends are encouraged to share their personal memories after the service. Cards, flowers and other types of condolences are being received by her daughter Maria.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Our Lady Of Las Vegas Catholic Church
