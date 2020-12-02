Maralyn S. Miller of Las Vegas, NV passed away November 16, 2020 at the age of 79 in her home while under hospice care for cancer. Maralyn leaves to mourn her stepson and daughter in-law Don & Erika Miller and grandchildren Sasha, Madelin and Don Jr. Maralyn also has numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews in the US and Canada.



Maralyn was predeceased by her parents William, Edna and Lorraine (step mother) and her husband Don.



Maralyn Shiela Renn was born on November 13, 1941 in Drumheller, Alberta, Canada to William Frederick Renn and Edna Mabel Grose.



Maralyn's mother Edna passed away in 1955 and her father married Lorraine Ziegler in 1955. Maralyn lived on the family farm until 1959 when she began working at the Calgary Stampede. While on vacation at the Grand Canyon in 1975, Maralyn took a mule trip to Phantom Ranch. Don Miller was the guide and that was the beginning of their relationship that lead to their marriage in 1977 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada that lasted for 32 years until Don's death. They lived at the Grand Canyon for the next 20 years working for Fred Harvey and then moved to Las Vegas, NV in 1998, where she lived until her death in 2020. Maralyn worked at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino for about 12 years, then began selling her knitted clothing and gifts at swap meets.



Maralyn had several interests throughout her life, to include following ice skating, photography, baking cakes, knitting and quilting. Maralyn obtained her USA citizenship in 2006 and maintained both Canadian and US citizenship. Maralyn's greatest wish was to not be forgotten.



Services are pending.



