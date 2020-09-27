1/
MARC ALLAN MILLIGAN
1956 - 2020
Marc Allan Milligan, 63 of Las Vegas passed away on July 18, 2020 after a long battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). Born on September 1st,1956 in Chadron, Nebraska, he was a 58 year resident of Las Vegas and attended Clark High School. Marc had many jobs throughout the years including Cook, Room Service Waiter, Cement Mason and general handyman. He was preceded in death by his brother John Milligan and Stepfather Robert Dodds. He is survived by his parents, Victor Milligan (Carolyn) and Lila Dodds, brother David (Jenny), sister Rachael (Rob), sons Jason and Cody (Chelsea), Grandchildren Hailey, Ella and Arrow and many Nephews and Nieces. Marc was loved by many and will be dearly missed. No services scheduled.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
