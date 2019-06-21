Home

Palm South Jones Mortuary
1600 South Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 464-8420
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Palm South Jones Mortuary
1600 South Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
MARCELLA BLASKE Marcella Helen Blaske, age 72, passed away June 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. She was born in Queens, NY, but had been a Las Vegas resident for the past 15 years. Marcella was a hairdresser for 20 years until she retired in 1987. She also sold Avon thereafter. Marcella and her husband, Stanley enjoyed traveling and spent much time in Hawaii. She was a passionate collector of penguins. Marcella is survived by her husband, of 53 years, Stanley S. Blaske; daughter, Denise (Michael) Bayne; son, Stanley S. Blaske, Jr; grandchildren, Michael and Ashley Bayne; and a host of extended family members and friends. She will be dearly missed by all. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sat, June 22, at Palm Mortuary South Jones, 1600 S. Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146.
