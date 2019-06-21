|
MARCELLA BLASKE Marcella Helen Blaske, age 72, passed away June 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. She was born in Queens, NY, but had been a Las Vegas resident for the past 15 years. Marcella was a hairdresser for 20 years until she retired in 1987. She also sold Avon thereafter. Marcella and her husband, Stanley enjoyed traveling and spent much time in Hawaii. She was a passionate collector of penguins. Marcella is survived by her husband, of 53 years, Stanley S. Blaske; daughter, Denise (Michael) Bayne; son, Stanley S. Blaske, Jr; grandchildren, Michael and Ashley Bayne; and a host of extended family members and friends. She will be dearly missed by all. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sat, June 22, at Palm Mortuary South Jones, 1600 S. Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146.