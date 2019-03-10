MARCELLA PEEK We lost our pretty girl, Marcella Peek, aka M, to complications with Type 1 diabetes. We are saddened by her loss, yet we are thankful to have had her for her wonderful, but short, life. Growing up in Reno she enjoyed hanging out at home with her friends, sitting on the rooftop stargazing, sledding on the mound behind the house, riding horses, wagon surfing down the driveway, biking on the trails, and especially playing and beating everyone at rummy, cribbage, and any other card or board games. She loved playing basketball, in addition to other sports such as tennis, golf, and a mean game of Mario Kart. Her style was eclectic and fanciful which led her to SCAD, Savannah College of Art and Design, where she was pursuing photography and motion media design. She was interested in every facet of art and design. Her love of design can still be seen in the remodels of her parents' homes. She was the go-to person for aesthetic design questions and ideas. Taken way too soon but a life lived full of adventure, she traveled to Europe, China, Costa Rica, and National Parks. She loved cross-country road trips, excursions to Tahoe, times spent in Jackson, WY with her grandpa, to Sandpoint, ID and Coeur d'Alene, ID with her Aunt, and Curaçao with her brother - some of her happy places. No words can express our loss and we thank everyone who holds her close in their hearts. Her smile and laughter will live on forever. She leaves behind her loving parents, Karen and Steve; her siblings, Isabella, Allison, Hannah, and Jeremiah; cousins; aunts; uncles; grandparents; close friends; and her service dog, Jasper. The family will host a celebration of life at 3 p.m. Sat., March 16, at 1095 Greenwich Way, Reno, NV 89519. You can rsvp with a text to 775-240-2374, if you wish. The family invites you to share a memory in Marcella's Book of Memories at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers we have established a foundation in her name, Peek Inside, which showcases her artwork and creativity and through grants and scholarships will allow her creativity to reach others; donations can be sent to Peek Inside Foundation at 1095 Greenwich Way, Reno, NV 89519. Peace and Love to our pretty girl, Marcella xoxoxo Read More Listen to Obituary