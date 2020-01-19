|
|
MARCI RIEDY Marci Anita Riedy (Hodges) was born on May 5, 1969. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. All those who knew her knew only love, kindness, honesty and good works. She lived a full and giving life, with many fond memories and no regrets, save not being able to share with her two children as they meet all the normal challenges and milestones of adulthood. Marci's mother was the source of her goodness and lifelong best friend. She taught her to stand on her own, to work hard, take nothing for granted, to be honest, sincere and decent. Marci's brothers were beloved to no end and remained true to her always. Her many friends admired and adored her, always happy and close. Her husband of 19 years, simply the luckiest man. But, having retired young from a hard-earned and successful career (as Marci was quite smart and industrious) to raise a family, her renowned intelligence, focus, devotion and true calling was to her two treasures, children Grace, 16, and Brandon, 14. In turn, she knew their love, expressed freely and often, and was complete. As in all things, Marci thought only of others. She would thank all who touched her life, too many to mention. She would want them to move forward and live. On January 14, 2020, after a stubborn 3 1/2 year battle with an all-too aggressive cancer, Marci died peacefully at home amongst family. Thanks to all for the thoughts, prayers and well-wishes that sustained and sustain. As was her way in life, she will leave without fanfare or celebration. She will be remembered by who she was and how she taught us to live better lives. She was truly extraordinary and unique. We will miss her dearly.