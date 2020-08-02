Margaret Ann Kiphart passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, July 20, 2020 after a brave battle with breast cancer. Margaret is survived by her daughter Jill Vandenberg; sisters Celine (Greg) Bowman, Laura Kearney, and brother Gerald (Dana) Kearney. She was beloved by nieces and nephews: Kevin Bowman, Laura Forman, Jillian Wendelin, Emily Black, Bryan Bowman, Melissa Pollock, Brandon Bowman, Ryan Kearney and Ian Kearney.



She was born in Northumberland, England, and immigrated with her family from Scotland to the United States when she was 10. She graduated from Clark High School in 1976. She was a certified gemologist and trained aesthetician. Proceeded in death by her parents Gerald and Marion Kearney. Services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, 11:00 am, at Palm Cheyenne Mortuary, 7400 W. Cheyenne, Las Vegas, 89129,



