1/1
Margaret Ann Kiphart
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ann Kiphart passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, July 20, 2020 after a brave battle with breast cancer. Margaret is survived by her daughter Jill Vandenberg; sisters Celine (Greg) Bowman, Laura Kearney, and brother Gerald (Dana) Kearney. She was beloved by nieces and nephews: Kevin Bowman, Laura Forman, Jillian Wendelin, Emily Black, Bryan Bowman, Melissa Pollock, Brandon Bowman, Ryan Kearney and Ian Kearney.

She was born in Northumberland, England, and immigrated with her family from Scotland to the United States when she was 10. She graduated from Clark High School in 1976. She was a certified gemologist and trained aesthetician. Proceeded in death by her parents Gerald and Marion Kearney. Services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, 11:00 am, at Palm Cheyenne Mortuary, 7400 W. Cheyenne, Las Vegas, 89129,

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Service
11:00 AM
Palm Cheyenne Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palm Cheyenne Mortuary
7400 West Cheyenne Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89129
7024648480
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palm Cheyenne Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved