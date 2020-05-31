MARGARET ANN KOEHLER CORTA Margaret Ann (Koehler) Corta passed away on May 24, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born in Dallas, Texas to Mary Elizabeth May and James Cleo Andis. She lived in Electra Texas where she graduated from high school. She married Robert W. Koehler of Scotland, Texas in 1950 and moved to Tucumcari, New Mexico where they had 2 children and also raised her younger brother John "Jack" Arthur Andis. Margaret and Robert then moved to Phoenix, Arizona where she began working for the phone company. In 1969 they moved to Las Vegas where she was employed by, and retired from, Nevada Bell (later AT&T). They divorced in 1971. Margaret then married Michael Edward Corta in 1988. Michael died in July of 2019. Margaret was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, and life member of the Desert Sands Telephone Pioneers. She loved dancing, her family, her dogs Bridgett and Missy, and making her floral arrangements. She is survived by her children, Robert Koehler and his wife Shannan, and Elizabeth "BJ" Moore and her husband Ray; grandchildren, Robert and Brandon Koehler, both of Montana, and Justin Pulsipher and Riana McGoldrick of Las Vegas; nine great grandchildren; younger brother, John "Jack" Arthur Andis and his wife Janet; and her sister, Jean Elizabeth Vaugh. Margaret was predeceased by both her parents; her sister, Mary Thulisher; husband, Michael E. Corta; and her grandson, Travis Koehler (who received the Carnegie medal of honor in 2007). Due to corona-virus safety recommendations, the family will hold a mass at a later date. We thank all her friends who were so kind to her and us, and to the caring nurses, assistants and staff at her assisted living facility, Pacifica San Martin.