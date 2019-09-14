Home

MARGARET BENTON


1937 - 2019
MARGARET BENTON Obituary
MARGARET BENTON Mary Margaret Benton of Las Vegas passed away September 10, 2019 at home with her family. Margaret was born July 18, 1937 in Los Angeles to Sally and Benjamin Louis Ortiz. Her fondest childhood memories were of living in Belen, NM, where she graduated high school. She attended New Mexico A & M and moved to Las Vegas in 1957, married, and later raised three children as a single mother. In 1973, Margaret married George D. Benton. A devoted mother and community member, Margaret was an active member of St. Christopher and Christ the King Catholic churches, and a Bishop Gorman High School parent and booster. Margaret was a dedicated volunteer, working with Family Promise to shelter homeless families, and regularly served as a precinct captain and campaign worker for a variety of Democratic candidates. She was famous for her home cooking, especially her tamales and fudge, and enjoyed going to the movies, taking her family to Disneyland, and spending time with her beloved grandson. Margaret was a working mother and retired in 2018 after 22 years at Roberts Roof and Floor. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Louis Pacheco; brothers, Benjamin, Philip and Frank Ortiz; and sister, Mildred Drake. Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, George "Don" Donald Benton, Jr.; son, Philip Arthur Pacheco; daughter, Mary Louise Sloan; grandson, Andrew Sloan and his wife, Lea; and nephew; Michael Ray Shannon; in addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins. Margaret was much loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. She will be remembered for always doing the ordinary in an extraordinary manner and for dedicating her life to the service of others. Visitation will be at 6 p.m. Fri., Sept. 20, with a Rosary following. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Sat., Sept. 21, all at Christ the King Catholic Community, 4925 South Torrey Pines Road, Las Vegas, NV 89118. Interment to follow at Palm Eastern Mortuary (Lakeside view), 7600 S Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Family Promise of Las Vegas.
