MARGARET BRAKE Margaret (Marge) Catherine Brake, 73, a 40-year resident of Las Vegas, passed away at home unexpectedly Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born February 13, 1946, in Kansas, the fifth child of Anthony and Rose Marie Brake of Kinsley, KS. Marge graduated with Aerospace Engineering and Civil Engineering degrees from the University of Kansas in Lawrence. She obtained a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Nevada Las Vegas. Marge worked as a civil engineer at Vandenberg AFB in Lompoc, CA, for the Santa Barbara County highway department, and for Federal Highways. In 1979 she moved to Las Vegas and worked for Reynolds Electrical and Engineering Co (REECo) at the Nevada Nuclear Test Site and at the Tonopah Test Range. She also worked for other government contractors throughout her career. Marge was very proud of her work on a segment of the I-210 freeway in Pasadena and also of her work on various roadways in the Las Vegas valley. She loved rooting for her alma mater Kansas Jayhawks teams. Marge loved her dogs, especially the American Eskimo breed. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling for many years. Marge was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Kenneth Brake (Eleanoria) and Larry Brake. She is survived by her brother, Emmett Brake (Judy) of Kinsley; her three sisters, Bernadette Burghart of Boulder, CO, Theresa Brake of Kinsley and Jaye Brake (Bob Campbell) of Las Vegas; six nephews; ten nieces; and by her two dogs, Angel, an American Eskimo and Shanna, a rescue dog from Hurricane Katrina. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Fri., March 8. Services will be at 10 a.m. Sat., March 9, both at Davis Funeral Home, 1401 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV, 89146. A memorial service will be held in Kansas at a later date. The family suggests donations be made to your . Read More Listen to Obituary