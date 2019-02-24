|
MARGARET HENRY Margaret Mary Henry, 90 of Las Vegas, passed away February 15, 2019. She was born August 18, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY and was a Nevada resident for 44 years. Margaret was a loving mother of four children. She was retired from Prime Merit Bank and attended The Church At Las Vegas for 14 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, of 52 years, William A. Henry Sr.; son, William Andrew Henry Jr.; and son, Walter Keith Henry. She is survived by her son, Daniel (Beatriz) Henry; her daughter, Willine Andrea Henry; grandchildren, Amy Beth (Josh Green) and Brian Daniel Henry, Mindy Joy Ramirez and Anthony and Jasen Sanchez; sister-in-law, Melba E. Stiefel; and great-grandchildren, Lyra Lane and Raelynn Rose Green.