MARGARET "BABS" LAMEK Margaret "Babs" Lamek passed away peacefully, in her home of 60 years, on October 24, 2019. She was 88 years young. Mom moved to Las Vegas from Williamsport, PA in 1954, where she later met and married our Father, Nicholas E. Lamek. She was a homemaker early in her marriage and then worked various retail, secretarial and office manager positions until she retired. Babs was a participating member of All Saints Episcopal Church for more than 50 years where she spent many years singing in the choir. She is survived by her Son, Nicholas Jr. and wife, Natalie; Son, Mike and wife Debra; Grandsons, Jason and wife Brenda, and Nicholas Ill and wife Linda; Granddaughter, Kyly and Great-Grandson, Baron. Babs will be laid to rest, with her husband, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. Services will be private for immediate family.