MARGARET LEONA BOELHOUWER


1932 - 2020
MARGARET LEONA BOELHOUWER Obituary
MARGARET LEONA BOELHOUWER Margaret (Marge) Wheeler Boelhouwer left this life peacefully on December 30, 2019. She was born October 22, 1932, to parents Margaret and Jesse Wheeler in Elizabeth, New Jersey. She graduated from Roselle Park (NJ) High School and was employed by Esso Standard Oil for a number of years. After marriage to Jack Boelhouwer in 1960 and relocating to Las Vegas, she was employed by Clark County, retiring in 1990. Marge was a long-time member of Grace Presbyterian Church (formerly First Presbyterian), Las Vegas, and was kept busy with church activities, serving as a Deacon and various Presbyterian Women Committees. Marge was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and husband. Survivors are son, Steven (Sharon), of Lompoc, CA; daughters Bonnie (Ron Cathey) of Las Vegas and Laura (Tom) Gilman of Burlingame, CA; and one grandson, Corey. A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1515 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Amazing Grace Ministry (to the homeless and near-homeless of Las Vegas) would be appreciated. Marge will be missed by her family and friends, who will remember her as a woman of kindness and faith.
