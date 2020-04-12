|
|
MARGARET LUJAN PEREZ, RN May 1, 1934 March 11, 2020 Margaret Lujan Perez, RN, a resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, was called to join her Heavenly Father on March 11, 2020. A devout Catholic and member of St. Viator Catholic Parish, she is now reunited with her loved ones who preceded her in death: mother Antonia M. Lujan, father Cesario Lujan, grandmother Ursula Mirabal, grandfather Santiago Mirabal, great-aunt Sadie Mirabal, brother Melvin Lujan, aunt Violet Campbell, aunt Rose Cordoba, aunt Tonita Lujan, uncle Jimmy K. Lujan, uncle Juan G. Lujan, nephew Thomas Lujan, aunt Marie Concha, and many others. Margaret was born in Taos Pueblo, New Mexico on May 1, 1934. She was raised there by her grandmother Ursula, grandfather Santiago, and great-aunt Sadie until the age of 12. She lived with her mother, father, and three brothers for some of her youth, but then also lived outside the pueblo moving with uncle Jimmy K and aunt Lillian Lujan to help nurture their little ones. After graduating from Taos High School, she went on with her formal education at Saint John's School of Nursing in Tulsa, Oklahoma, graduating in 1957. She decided to move to the then-small but booming city of Las Vegas, Nevada, where she found work as a Registered Nurse at the newly-opened Sunrise Hospital. Margaret was a consummate professional and caring nurse for six decades, 32 of which were at Sunrise Hospital. Towards the end of her tenure at Sunrise, she was responsible for establishing and staffing Sunrise's first aid response team at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Following retirement from Sunrise, she continued in this role, serving several other hospitals including University Medical Center and Desert Springs Hospital. Ultimately, Margaret became her own boss and started Convention Medical Services, supplying registered nurses to the Las Vegas Convention Center and the Sands Expo. Although Margaret was dedicated to caring for patients, her first priority was always her family. That family began when Margaret met Frank J. Perez, at Nellis Air Force Base; they married while on a Sunday drive to Pioche, Nevada in October of 1961. The newlyweds were parted when the Air Force deployed Frank to Vietnam. Margaret nursed a weak and emaciated Frank back to health when he returned from his deployment in Vietnam. They were inseparable ever since. In 1967 Margaret gave birth to a son and then in 1973 her nuclear family was complete when her daughter arrived. Margaret was incredibly kind and compassionate, but she was also tough as nails, regularly hiking, fishing, camping, and cooking for Boy Scout Troop 142 at her husband's side. She did it all, maintaining both her amazing nursing career and her family. She took great pride in the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren, their educations and extracurricular activities; most of all, she taught them about nurturing, caring, forgiveness and love, through her example. Margaret loved, cherished and cared for her family and friends in both a personal and professional capacity up until the day she died. Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Frank J. Perez; her brothers Harry and Cesario T. (Jimmy) Lujan, her sisters-in-law Alice and Josephine Lujan; her son and his wife Francisco and Kara Perez; and her daughter and husband Maria Perez Avilez-Wells and Adam Wells. She is also survived by her grandchildren Eliana, Larissa and Angelia Perez; and Mateo and Eva Avilez, and Daniel Wells; and all those aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews of the Lujan, Meyers, Concha, Mirabal, Cherino, Atcitty, Perez, Romero, Bojorquez, and Velasquez families, to name a few, and by each and every patient she ever nursed. Her work on earth is done, but when you need her strength and compassion, make an offering of some of her favorite foods and drinks, and her spirit will help you. A private interment will occur in Taos, New Mexico, on a date to be determined, followed by a Celebration of Life Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Red Willow Farm, a non-profit organization that works with and benefits the residents of Taos Pueblo. Red Willow Farm, P.O. Box 2063, Taos, NM 87571, 575/770-1362 or through Facebook at: bit.ly/ForMargaret