Margaret Redman
1939 - 2020
Margaret "Marge" Redman was born in Chicago IL and died in Summerlin NV from complications of COVID illness April 2020. She was 80 years old and lived independently in her home. She had great legs and amazing green eyes. She was a loving wife, mother and friend. Marge obtained a BS in Chemistry from the Illinois Institute of Technology and worked as a schoolteacher and later as an occupational health and safety specialist. She relished traveling, initially as a military wife and later as an adventurous tourist, most recently to Israel and Jordon in November. She also enjoyed tending to the flowers and birds in her garden. She was an active member of Mountain View Presbyterian Church. Marge was preceded in death by her husband and parents. She is survived by her 3 children Rebecca, Jennifer and William, her brother John and 5 grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to visitation on Thursday, May 14th between 10:00AM and 2:00PM at Palm Mortuary 7400 Cheyenne Avenue Las Vegas. A memorial service will be held at a future time. She will be reunited with her husband Capt William E Redman Jr USN Retired in burial at Arlington National Cemetery.

As an expression of sympathy and in memory of Marge, donations to the Navy Supply Corps Scholarship Foundation (www.usnscf.com) are welcomed; (706) 354-4111 or email: Foundation@usnscf.com. Services will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020, 10:00AM to 2:00PM, at Palm Mortuary, 7400 Cheyenne Avenue , Las Vegas NV, 89129,

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
10:00 - 2:00 PM
Palm Cheyenne Mortuary
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Palm Cheyenne Mortuary
7400 West Cheyenne Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89129
7024648480
