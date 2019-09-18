|
MARGARET RUTH ANDREWS Margaret Andrews, 83, of Las Vegas, passed away September 13, 2019. Margaret had a heart of gold, endless love and support for those close to her, and a spirit that lit up the room. Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Bernard Andrews; brother and sister in-law, David and Cathy Petronis; twin sister Mary Cocozzo; daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Patrick Schlemmer; daughter-in-law Patty Andrews; son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Laura Andrews; and grandchildren Benjamin and Caroline Andrews. Margaret will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sat., Sept. 21 at Palm South Jones Mortuary, 1600 South Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146.