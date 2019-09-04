|
MARGIE CHAPIN The world lost Margie Chapin, August 31, 2019. She loved, and was loved in return by her husband, of 61 years, Gary; and her sons, Joe and Scott. She adored her four grandchildren, and her two great-grandchildren. Margie had many jobs, highlighted by when she was a runway model in Los Angeles. Her real career was taking care of her family. She was the best. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 11 at Palm Northwest Mortuary, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the H. Dale Tobler Rotary Charities.