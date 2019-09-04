Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Palm Northwest Mortuary
6701 N. Jones Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV
MARGIE CHAPIN Obituary
MARGIE CHAPIN The world lost Margie Chapin, August 31, 2019. She loved, and was loved in return by her husband, of 61 years, Gary; and her sons, Joe and Scott. She adored her four grandchildren, and her two great-grandchildren. Margie had many jobs, highlighted by when she was a runway model in Los Angeles. Her real career was taking care of her family. She was the best. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 11 at Palm Northwest Mortuary, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the H. Dale Tobler Rotary Charities.
