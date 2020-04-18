|
|
Maria Kallai of Las Vegas died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the great age of 95. Maria was born in Celldemolk Hungary on 9/28/1924, and as a result of World War II, she was forced to leave her homeland. In 1950, Maria married Josef, and soon after they sailed from England, on the Mauretania, to New York. Maria and Joe settled in South Pasadena, California, where they raised their children. In 1980, with kids grown, Maria and Joe moved to their favorite place-Las Vegas, NV, and this has been Maria's home for the last 40 years. Maria worked for the Clark County Health District as a secretary, and when she wasn't working, she went to the Cathedral for Mass, loved to play 1:00p.m., Bingo at Palace, Gold Coast, Red Rock and Sun Coast, and would hit her local gym and connect with her gym friends. Maria is survived by her children, Andrew, Tim and Michele, grandchildren, Jessica, Morgan and Koa, and great-grandchildren, Lauren, Alina and Gavin.
Services are pending.