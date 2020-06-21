MARIA LE CHEVALLIER MARRERO Maria "Mary" Le Chevallier Marrero, 86, passed away peacefully June 1st, 2020 in Henderson, Nevada, where she lived for the past 27 years. She was the typical Latina mom, who spoiled her kids with love and lots of food. She was born June 10, 1933 to Juan and Maria Marrero in the central mountains of Puerto Rico: in Barrio Perchas in Morovis. From humble beginnings and a passion for life, she ended up traveling the World, living in four different countries, speaking 3 languages and working for great companies such as Elizabeth Arden, Lancome and United Airlines. She married Michel Le Chevallier in Caracas, Venezuela and had three children. The family lived in Caracas, Paris, San Juan and Los Angeles. Mary and her husband Michel retired to Las Vegas in 1993. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Michel; daughter Monique, sons Joseph, his wife Jeannette, and Georges, his wife Carrie; grandchildren Michael, Vanessa, Adrian, Lola, Diego, Kai, Imani and Olivia. Due to the current situation regarding COVID-19, any meeting to celebrate Mary's life has been postponed until further notice.