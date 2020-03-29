|
MARIA (ANGELA) RANGEL Maria de Los Angeles Mancha Rangel (Angela), 71, beloved mother, sister, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend was called to her eternal resting place on March 21, 2020. Maria loved God, her family, friends, and community. Maria was born to Victor and Gabina Mancha; she was one of 9 siblings. Maria became a resident of Las Vegas in the mid 1960's. Her four sons, 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and a loving partner survive her. Maria worked and retired from the hospitality industry; she enjoyed meeting visitors from all over the world. She was an active member of the Catholic Church; one of her passions was participating in her prayer group, which she hosted at her home often. She loved making table centerpieces and floral arrangements, roses were her favorite flower. Maria's life was full of love, joy, and happiness. She was our foundation. Our mother prayed frequently, she always loved to cook for her family and friends and frequently had large gatherings at her home, which we will all miss. Due to the current health circumstances, her funeral service will be private for immediate family members. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a future date.