MARIA SUDBERG Maria Ines Sudberg, 78, of Henderson, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. Maria was born on January 13, 1942 in the Bronx, New York to Mary (nee Brown) and Peter Marcano and has been a Southern Nevada resident since 1990. She is predeceased by her parents and brother, Edmound Dantes Marcano. She is survived by Arthur "Art" Sudberg, her beloved husband of 58 years; three daughters, Debra Farthing (John), Marissa Sudberg, and Deanna Sudberg Chea; three sons, Dennis Sudberg, Erik Sudberg, and Evan Sudberg; brother, Richard Marcano (Fran); and ten grandchildren, Rebecca, Alex, Amir, Aliyah, Kenzie, Vanessa, Sara, Dustin, Cody, and Zachary. Funeral and burial services will be held at 11:00AM on Monday February 17, 2020 at King David Memorial Chapel and Cemetery, 2697 E. Eldorado Lane, Las Vegas, NV. King David Memorial Chapel handled the arrangements.