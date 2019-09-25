Home

Marian Mosden


1925 - 2019
Marian Mosden Obituary
Marian Mosden had a beautiful life from August 26, 1925 (London, England) through September 15, 2019 (Las Vegas, NV). She was the beloved wife of Ezzet, sister to Lewis and Wyndham, aunt to Mark and Aaron, great-aunt to Kelsey, and a mother to Milana- who are each forever grateful for her influence and love. She always wanted everything to be proper and done correctly. She was mighty and strong to all who knew her and intimidating to those who didn't. It was her habit to donate to causes meaningful to her- Chabad, PBS, and the . As she was known as "Auntie" to many, she will be remembered for her impression on others, kind heart, integrity, and steadfast ways. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Chabad of Southern Nevada. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Palm Valley View Cemetery, 7600 S. Eastern Ave Las Vegas, NV. King David Memorial Chapel handled the arrangements.

Palm Valley View Cemetery
