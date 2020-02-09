|
|
MARIAN TEBBS NELSON Marian Tebbs Nelson, 87, passed away February 6, 2020 in Las Vegas. Marian was born in Lovell, Wyoming and grew up in nearby Cowley where she excelled in piano, organ, trombone, singing, riding horses and rhetoric. As a senior in high school she was chosen as "Miss Lovell". She graduated from Brigham Young University on a music scholarship. She married Erven J. Nelson of Provo, Utah, and together they traveled to Washington, D.C., where he attended medical school and she worked at the headquarters of National Geographic and taught music. After graduation, they moved to Las Vegas in 1959, where they raised their children. In Las Vegas, Marian led and accompanied choirs, played the organ and piano, and participated in musical theater, concerts and programs. Besides her musical talents, Marian had the kind of grace, kindness, elegance and personality which endeared her to everyone privileged to know her. She is survived by her sister, Sidney Whalen (Pat); four children, Erven Nelson, Scott Nelson, Sydney Tyndall (Bob) and Marianne Noble (Larry); 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. followed by Funeral Services at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the LDS Chapel, 9825 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas, NV 89117. Burial will be at 10 a.m., Sunday, February 16, at Davis Memorial Park, 6200 S. Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89119. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.