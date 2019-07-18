|
MARIAN RUTH BRAMMER Marian Ruth Brammer, 95, passed away July 12, 2019. She was born August 30, 1923 to John and Edythe (Parker) Stratton, in Brownville, NE. She married Glenn Brammer on April 18, 1943, and they lived and farmed in rural southeast Nebraska until moving to Henderson in 1967. Ruth was a beloved 2nd grade teacher at Basic Elementary and Fay Galloway Elementary in Henderson. Ruth is survived by her three children, Wanda Gottschalk (J. Michael), John Brammer, and Merry Sillitoe (Russell); 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Lueb; and brother David Stratton. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 76 years, Glenn; her parents; her sisters, Elnora Mack and Arlene Johnson; grandson, Jason Brammer; and daughter-in-law, Mary (John.) Visitation will be at noon, Memorial service at 1, and burial at 2 p.m. on Sat., July 20 at Palm Mortuary, 800 S. Boulder Hwy. in Henderson, NV 89015.