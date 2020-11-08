MARIANNE HICKS KIFER Marianne Hicks Kifer, 76, passed away Nov. 4, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born in Phoenix, Ariz., June 5, 1944. Marianne was a lifelong resident of Las Vegas. She graduated from Bishop Gorman High School class of '62 and graduated from the University of Arizona, where she was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. She went into the casino business and worked in various ones until she took over her parents' hotel, The Algiers, in 1990; she worked there until it was sold in 2004. She was a world cruiser, loved to read books, play bridge and dominos with her friends. She was an active member of PEO. She was a kind and generous woman. What she loved most of all were her kids, grandkids, and her cats. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Lillian Hicks; and her brother, John Hicks. Marianne is survived by her two sons and their spouses, J.M. and Melissa Pohorsky, and John and Lisa Pohorsky; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Caleb, Juliana, Jordan, and Logan. A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 6 p.m., Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery, 1325 N. Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89101. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5830 Mesa Park Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135 with Entombment to follow at Palm Downtown Cemetery.