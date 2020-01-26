|
Marie Ward was born in Providence, RI on February 12, 1922 and passed away on January 12, 2020. She lived in Las Vegas & Henderson for 58 years. She was married to Hugh L. Ward for 57 years, from 1953 until the time of his passing in 2010. Marie was very devoted to her family and her Cathoiic faith.
She taught religious education at St Anne for many years and was very involved in the Gorman Booster Club while her children were in school there.
Marie was a fabulous cook of all foods, but especially Italian food. She loved to bake as well and made many a wedding and birthday cake for loved family and friends. Sundays were family dinners when she would cook for our big fat Italian family and many friends. Spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren was the highlight of her life. She loved spending time with friends, playing cards, and shopping. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Theresa (Monti)Taraborelli, her brothers Victor and William Taraborelli,and sister Concetta Barbieri. She is survived by her children, Susan (Jerry)Kring, Karen(Bob)Starbird, David(Sue)Ward, and John(Esther)Ward, and her sister Evelyn Tagliaferri. Her 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren will miss Grandma the Great so much. Our family is forever grateful to the caretakers, nurses, and staff at the Nevada State Veterans Home for the excellent care and love given to our mother. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Nevada State Veterans Home Attn: Debra 100 Veterans Memorial Drive BoulderCity, NV 89005. Services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11:00 Rosary and visitaion Noon Mass, at St. Thomas More Catholic Community, 130 N, Pecos Rd, Henderson, NV , 89074,