MARIE DELELLES Marie (Antonoff) DeLelles, born 30 May 1926 in Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on 16 May 2020 in Las Vegas, NV at the age of 93. She was the beloved wife of the late Clement J. DeLelles. Marie was a graduate of Duquesne University (School of Music) and was the supervisor of music in the Duquesne Public School System. She was also an alumnus of the Duquesne University Tamburitzans. Later, she taught music in the Moon Township Schools in Pittsburgh. She moved to Las Vegas in 1977 and was a substitute music teacher in the Clark County School District for 21 years. Marie was a member of both the local and national chapters of AOSA (American Orff-Schulwerk Association). She was also a member of the St. Joseph, Husband of Mary church choir. Marie was most proud of the following achievements: having received a scholarship to sing and dance with the Duquesne University Tamburitzans, having made her professional singing debut at Carnegie Hall in 1944, having been a soloist with the Wilkinsburg Symphony Orchestra, and having appeared in WHO'S WHO in Pittsburgh music circles. Marie is survived by three beloved sons: Rick, Randy, and Ron and daughter-in-law, Anita, who reside in Las Vegas and St. George. She also considered Jeff Kriske as her fourth son. Marie is survived by nine nieces and nephews: Estelle Jordan, Barbara Mayfield, Daniel Jordan, Sonia Good, Nancy Scholar, Natalie Wuchenich, Toni Marie Aleandri, John DeLelles, and Greg DeLelles. Due to current circumstances, a private graveside service for the immediate family will take place on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 at Palm Eastern.