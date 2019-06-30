MARIE ERNESTINE McCARTY Our beloved mother, Marie Ernestine McCarty, age 91, a 56-year resident of Las Vegas, passed away with her family by her side Saturday, April 27, 2019. Marie was born January 29, 1928 in Bloomington, MN, the daughter of Ernest Joseph St. Martin and Marie Augustine (Tousignant) St. Martin. She was the youngest of 11 children and the last surviving member of her four brothers and six sisters. Predeceased by her husband, of 62 years, Earl James "Jim" McCarty; and her son, James Daniel McCarty (Linda, Bobby, Bonnie, deceased.) Marie is survived by her other eight children, Mary Ann (Mike) Nolan, Clare (Jim) Thayer, Dorie (Mike) Werner, Suzy (Tom, deceased) Jones, Tim (Reba) McCarty, Julie (Geno) Ceccarelli, Lisa (Don) Oberempt, and Alice Thome; 22 grandchildren; and 37 great-grand-children; as well as many nieces and nephews and other extended family members and many dear friends. Marie made an impression wherever she went. She was larger than life, though small in stature, and never failed to make those around her chuckle with her quick wit and 'comic relief' sense of humor. Surely to be remembered as a loving mother to more than just her own children, she was called Mother by many. She enjoyed cooking and preparing meals for family and friends, most especially over the holidays, which were celebrated with a myriad of costumes and personal visits from Santa. Surrounded by stacks of colorful fabric, her love for sewing was apparent even up to her last days, making quilts and baby blankets for those in need. Every morning, you would find Marie at her kitchen table reading the newspaper, listening to the birds sing, maybe catching a glimpse of a flitting hummingbird or a family of quail parading by; all while her purring kitty slept in a cardboard box nearby. And, if you could snag her for a game of Scrabble, you just might be sorry. But, Mom's primary purpose was to live a life that honored God and to teach her children to do the same. She believed in prayer and prayed without ceasing. She often said that her greatest desire was for her children to love each other long after she was gone. And so then Love Never Ends. A funeral Mass in Celebration of Marie's Life will be at noon Sat., July 6, with a luncheon following, both at Christ the King Catholic Community, 4925 S. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89118. Marie will be laid to rest during a private family interment at the Southern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.