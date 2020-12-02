Marie Andrew Mitchell, 70, of Rexburg, passed away November 28, 2020, at her home.
Marie was born April 18, 1950, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Howard Frederick Andrew and Vie Ricks Andrew. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. She also attended Ricks College, earned her bachelor's at the University of Kansas, her master's degree from Webster University in Missouri, another master's degree from University of Missouri-Kansas City, and her juris doctorate from University of Nevada-Las Vegas.
On February 28, 1970, she married David Lyle Mitchell in the Idaho Falls Temple. Marie and David made many places their home while David served in the Marine Corps. Most of their time together was in Henderson, Nevada, where she practiced medicine, law, and worked as an Associate Professor at UNLV's School of Medicine.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed being of service to others and was the founder of "It Takes a Village" in Las Vegas. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting and knitting.
Marie is survived by her loving husband, David Lyle Mitchell of Rexburg, ID; daughter, Jennifer-Ann Mitchell of Lehi, UT; daughter, Stefanie (Bryan) Deaubler of Severna Park, MD; son, David (Tobi) Mitchell of Southern California; brother, Garrett (Marilyn) Andrew of Boise, ID; brother, Cordell (Karia) Jeffers of Houston, TX; and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Clyde Andrew, Terry Jeffers, and Rodney Andrew.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com/obituary/Marie-Mitchell
. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to local food banks,
METAvivor, Disabled American Veterans, or the charity of your choice
.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
. Visitation: 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue