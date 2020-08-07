1/
MARILYN GALATI
MARILYN GALATI Marilyn Gail Kenmore Galati was born to the late Jerome and Thelma Kenmore, a WWII Vet and a homemaker, in Whitehouse, NJ on September 2, 1944. Marilyn moved to Las Vegas in 1969 where she met her husband Sam Galati. They were married for 46 years. The couple had two children; Gina Galati Stewart and Michael Galati. Marilyn entered eternal life on July 20,2020. She is survived by her husband, Samuel; her children Gina and Michael; and her brothers Dennis Wayne Kenmore and Robert Davis. She is preceded in death by her parents. Marilyn will be dearly missed by her family and loved ones.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 7, 2020.
