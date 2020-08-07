MARILYN GALATI Marilyn Gail Kenmore Galati was born to the late Jerome and Thelma Kenmore, a WWII Vet and a homemaker, in Whitehouse, NJ on September 2, 1944. Marilyn moved to Las Vegas in 1969 where she met her husband Sam Galati. They were married for 46 years. The couple had two children; Gina Galati Stewart and Michael Galati. Marilyn entered eternal life on July 20,2020. She is survived by her husband, Samuel; her children Gina and Michael; and her brothers Dennis Wayne Kenmore and Robert Davis. She is preceded in death by her parents. Marilyn will be dearly missed by her family and loved ones.