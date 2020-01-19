Home

Marilyn Jean Foote Marilyn Jean Foote, Age 71, passed away on 1/4/2020, in Las Vegas, ending a courageous twelve year battle with Fronto-temporal Lobar Degeneration With Motor Neuron Disease, an incurable neuro-degenerative illness akin to ALS. She was retired from The University of California-Irvine Medical Center and was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberley Anne Foote, and her parents, Ralph and Norma Curiale of Santa Ana California. She is survived by her husband of fifty-one years, Michael Foote of Las Vegas, a daughter, Ellen Jenkins of Philadelphia, two sisters, Rene Spangler of Mission Viejo, CA and Rebecca Fitzmaurice of North Tustin , CA, three Grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces and friends. Funeral arrangements are pending and being handled by The Neptune Society. The family requests that,in lieu of flowers, those who wish to do so donate in her name to The Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas or The Association For Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD), a national nonprofit dedicated to finding a treatment or cure for this debilitating and terminal illness.
