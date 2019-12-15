|
|
MARILYN ROGERS In loving memory of Marilyn Kay Rogers, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all. Marilyn passed from this earth on November 29, 2019, in Las Vegas Nevada, at age 65. Marilyn was born to Lewis and BeBe Lasher in Denver, Colorado on June 14, 1954. Marilyn's mom always told her that she was very special because everyone put flags out on her birthday every year. Marilyn's family moved to Rockville, Maryland in the early 1960's where her dad was employed by the Food and Drug Administration. Marilyn grew up in Aspen Hill, Maryland two city blocks from where her future husband, Tim (William T. Rogers, Sr.), lived. Marilyn and Tim were childhood sweethearts, best friends and happily married 49 years. Marilyn and Tim had two children, Angela and Tim Jr. (William T. Rogers, Jr.) and lived in Cheyenne, Wyoming; Aurora, Colorado; Reno, Nevada and Las Vegas, Nevada. Marilyn was a very loving wife and mother who supported her family in every sport or activity they did. Marilyn loved being surrounded by her family and enjoyed playing games, taking her grandkids to movies, lunches, trips to Disneyland, and family beach trips. She loved being known as the adventurous Mamie and took great pride in her willingness to ride any thrill ride, listen to any music, or watch any movie her grandkids wanted. Marilyn was a respiratory therapist for over 30 years and worked at St. Joseph's Hospital in Denver Colorado; St. Mary's Hospital in Reno Nevada; Desert Springs Hospital and Spring Valley hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada. Marilyn took great pride in her work and always enjoyed helping people feel better. Marilyn loved the holidays, especially Thanksgiving. She took great pride in the preparation of a big Thanksgiving dinner for family and friends over the last 20 years. Marilyn enjoyed attending yoga classes twice a week for over 15 years, was a Denver Bronco Fan, and was a Denver Bronco season ticket holder. An avid outdoors person that loved to go deep-sea fishing in Ocean City, Maryland and Key West, Florida, Marilyn also loved to fish for rainbow trout in the high country of Colorado especially at Eagle Rock Lakes in Yampa, Colorado. Marilyn enjoyed hiking the many trails of Red Rock Canyon and Calico Basin in Las Vegas, Nevada, as often as possible. Marilyn loved to play golf and took great pride in her ability to drive the ball over 200 yards. Marilyn and her husband Tim loved to travel the world and enjoyed several visits to Hawaii, Key West, Florida; St. John, St. Thomas, and several other islands throughout the Caribbean. Marilyn also enjoyed the time that she spent with their family in Ocean City, Maryland and New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Marilyn and Tim have spent 30 days on a safari and traveling throughout South Africa, including a one-week stay in Cape Town. Marilyn and Tim also indulged in a 6 week self-guided tour through Europe traveling by air and rail throughout Germany, Italy and France. Marilyn was a wonderful, kind, considerate and compassionate person that always put others first, a true and lasting friend to all. Marilyn had a great sense of humor and was deeply loved by all members of her family and extended family, a true light in our lives, Marilyn was an inspiration to us all and we will keep her gentle spirit with us always as a lasting tribute to her memory. Marilyn is survived by her husband Tim Sr., daughter Angela Rogers-Cox (Scott Cox), son William T. Rogers, Jr., Tim, Jr.(Cristin Rogers). Grandchildren Allison Cox-Simpson (Alex Simpson), Samantha Cox-Wheeler (Jake Wheeler), Danielle Cox, Thomas Cox, Ava Rogers and Alex Rogers. Great grandchildren Alessandra and Westin Simpson. Also survived by her sisters Benie Lasher-King (Richard King) of Middletown, Maryland, daughter Stephanie King-Rafail (Eric Rafail) with children Dylan and Lyla Rafail of Ashburn, Virgina, and son Brian King with child Blu King of Frederick, Maryland, and Carol Lasher, son William (Billy) Baum of Denver Colorado. In addition, Marilyn is survived by Tim, Sr.'s mother Grace Rogers, Tim's brothers and sisters and many nieces, nephews, along with great-nieces and nephews. Marilyn's family would like to thank all of the wonderful people that have provided Marilyn with care and comfort during the last several months including: Dr. Robert Whipple at Internal Medicine Specialists, 201 North Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada 89145; Dr. Aaron Ritter and the staff at the Cleveland Clinic-Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 West Bonneville Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada 89106; Becky Torrez and the entire staff at BrightStar, 4775 South Durango Drive Suite 200, Las Vegas, Nevada 89147; Deborah Moore, Debbie Gaviner and the entire staff at Aegis Living of Las Vegas, 9100 West Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas, Nevada 89117; Dr. Warren Wheeler and the staff at Nathan Adelson Hospice, 4141 Swenson Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89119; and the staff at Kraft Sussman Funeral and Cremation/Aquamation Services, 3975 South Durango Drive, Suite 104 Las Vegas, Nevada 89147. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Marilyn's family asks that donations be made in Marilyn's name to the Cleveland Clinic Luo Center for Brain Health and/or Nathan Adelson Hospice.