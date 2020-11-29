MARILYN M. FRITZ Marilyn M. Fritz passed away at her home in Las Vegas on November 1st at the age of 82. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Paquette and her twin sister, Darleen (Joe)Williams, and nieces and nephews, Julie (Dennis) Culley, Amy (Marty) Huggins, Dana, Brian, and Jill Paquette and Kathy (John) Snyder. Her grand nieces and nephews, Krista Huggins, Matthew (Bobbie) Huggins, and Peter and Karen Culley also were very special to her. Marilyn earned a Bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University, a Master's degree from the University of Michigan and did post-grad-uate work at Catholic University of America. She worked as a math teacher in Michigan before moving to Las Vegas where she was a high school librarian and eventually retired as a paymaster from Bank of America. Marilyn loved baking and was a devout Catholic. She could be seen at daily Mass and was the coordinator for the Senior Club at the Cathedral. There will be a Memorial Mass said for her at Guardian Angel Cathedral on November 30th at 11:00. Palm Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.