MARILYN RAE LEACH Marilyn Rae Leach passed away August 9, 2019 at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas. Marilyn was a two-time cancer survivor but after a decade long struggle with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), her heart failed her. She died peacefully with her immediate family by her side. Marilyn was born February 9, 1936 in Muncie, IN to Sheldon A. and Helen M. Thornburg. Her parents and her sister, Joanne Perkins of Orlando, FL preceded her in death. Marilyn married her long time Junior High and High School sweetheart, H. Dean Leach on June 8, 1957. In September of that year they started their U.S. Air Force Life lasting 24 years. Marilyn was a dedicated military wife and mother serving many volunteer hours. She was very well respected in the military community and was elected, at two different bases to serve as the President of The Officers Wives Club. During their assignment at a NATO headquarters located in Brunssum, The Netherlands, Marilyn also worked a very gratifying part time position assisting military enlisted personnel in obtaining their GEDs. After 14 moves or assignments, two of which were overseas at Clark AB, in the Philippines and a European assignment in The Netherlands, they served their last tour at Neilis AFB in Las Vegas, where they retired their military life and entered the life of civilians on June 30, 1981 and made Las Vegas their new 'hometown." After her military life ended, she was employed as a full charge bookkeeper with IVC and TAV, both video production companies, the latter affiliated with Mery Griffin Enterprises. Marilyn is survived by her husband of 62 years, H. Dean Leach (LTC Retired); her daughter, Cathy J. and her husband, Ronald E. Feliciano (deceased); grandson, Michael Dean and his wife Josie M. Feliciano their son Jason Dean; Marilyn's only great-grandchild; and her granddaughter, Brittany Rae Feliciano all currently residing in Las Vegas, her son, Douglas Dean and his wife JoEllen Leach of Folsom, CA, her granddaughter Jennifer Rae Leach of Reno, and her grandson, Jason Thomas Leach of Boise, ID. Also left to cherish her memory is her sister-in-law, Jeanell and her husband Mike Sheffield of Muncie, IN, and her niece, Shelly and husband Nathan C. Bogema, of Orlando. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Fri., Sept 6, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NV 89005. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Sat., Sept. 7, at the private residence of Dean and Marilyn Leach in Las Vegas. The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the or in memory of Marilyn Leach.